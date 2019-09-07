07 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Tornado Incident in Abra, 05 September 2019, 12NN

This is the final report on the tornado incident in Labaan, Bucloc, and Manayday, San Isidro in Abra Province on 09 August 2019 which caused damages to the houses of the affected families.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 14 families or 59 persons were affected by the tornado incident in 2 barangays in Abra (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There are 2 families or 8 persons who are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 2).

