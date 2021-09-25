Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Tension Cracks due to Impending Landslide in Brgy. Igmasandig, Valderrama, Antique, 22 September 2021, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
This is the final report on the Tension Cracks due to Impending Landslide that were discovered in Brgy. Igmasandig, Valderrama, Antique on 10 June 2021 at 5:00 PM.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 95 families or 314 persons were affected by the Tension Cracks due to Impending Landslide in Brgy. Igmasandig, Valderrama, Antique (see Table 1).