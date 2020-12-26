DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) 22 December 2020, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

This is the final report on the tail-end of a frontal system (shear line) that occurred on 28 November 2020 at 11:00 AM. Tail-end of a frontal system (shear line) brought moderate with at times heavy rains over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya and Aurora

Source: PAGASA Weather Advisory

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,250 families or 4,640 persons were affected by the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) in 30 barangays in Regions II and CAR (see Table 1).