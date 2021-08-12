DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Taal Volcano Eruption, 11 August 2021, 6PM

This is the final report on the monitored eruption of Taal Volcano, which occurred on 01 July 2021.

SUMMARY

On 01 July 2021 at 3:37 PM, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano after a phreatomagmatic eruption from the main crater occurred at 3:16 PM. There was magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater that might further drive succeeding eruptions.

On 26 July 2021 at 8 AM, the alert status of Taal Volcano was lowered to Alert Level 2 (Decreased Unrest). DOST-PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at Alert Level 2, sudden steam- or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas could occur and threaten areas within and around Taal Volcano Island (TVI). DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly recommended that entry must be strictly prohibited into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake. Local government officials were advised to continuously assess and strengthen the preparedness of previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake in case of renewed unrest.

Source: PHIVOLCS

I. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 6,262 families or 22,433 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in 131 Barangays in CALABARZON (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There were 1,655 families or 5,865 persons took temporary shelter in 29 evacuation centers in CALABARZON (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 1,726 families or 6,120 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in CALABARZON (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

A total of 6,262 families or 22,433 persons were displaced in CALABARZON due to Taal Volcano eruption (see Table 4).