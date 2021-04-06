Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Super Typhoon “Rolly”, 5 April 2021, 6PM
Attachments
Situation Overview
This is the final report on the Super Typhoon “Rolly” that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 29 October 2020 and intensified into a super typhoon. Super Typhoon “Rolly” made its first landfall over Bato, Catanduanes and second landfall in Tiwi, Albay. It has weakened into a typhoon and made its third landfall in San Narciso, Quezon, and fourth landfall in Lobo, Batangas on 01 November 2020. It has continued to weaken and become a tropical storm. At 8PM on 03 November 2020, it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 802,990 families or 3,353,414 persons were affected in 5,991 barangays in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CAR (see Table 1).