DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Super Typhoon “Rolly”, 5 April 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

This is the final report on the Super Typhoon “Rolly” that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 29 October 2020 and intensified into a super typhoon. Super Typhoon “Rolly” made its first landfall over Bato, Catanduanes and second landfall in Tiwi, Albay. It has weakened into a typhoon and made its third landfall in San Narciso, Quezon, and fourth landfall in Lobo, Batangas on 01 November 2020. It has continued to weaken and become a tropical storm. At 8PM on 03 November 2020, it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 802,990 families or 3,353,414 persons were affected in 5,991 barangays in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CAR (see Table 1).