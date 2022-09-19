DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Super Typhoon Henry as of 12 September 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 31 August 2022, Super Typhoon (STY) “Hinnamnor” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was named “Henry”.

On 01 September, 2022, STY “Henry” continued to slow down over the Philippine Sea East of Batanes bringing moderate to heavy rains with at times intense likely over Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and Cagayan.

On 02 September 2022, STY “Henry” weakened as it moved Northwestward over the Philippine Sea East of Northeast of Batanes bringing moderate to heavy rains likely over Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Abra. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Cagayan and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region. At 11 PM of the same day, STY “Henry” decelerated and continued to weaken while moving West Northwestward over the Philippine Sea East Northeast of Batanes.

On 03 September 2022, STY “Henry” accelerated Northward and is now in the vicinity of Miyako Islands in the Southern Ryukyus.

On 04 September 2022, STY “Henry” turned North Northwestward over East China Sea and is outside PAR.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 261 families or 981 persons are affected in 32 barangays in Regions I and III (see Table 1).