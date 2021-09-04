DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Strong Wind Incident in Surallah, South Cotabato 30 August 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

This is the final report on the heavy rain associated with strong wind that raged in Surallah, South Cotabato on 30 June 2021, affecting two (2) barangays namely, Barangay Lamian and Barangay Lambontong.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 66 families or 330 persons were affected in two (2) barangays in Surallah, South Cotabato (see Table 1).