DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Storm Surge in Omar, Sulu, 04 November 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 14 January 2021, the municipality of Omar, Sulu experienced heavy rains and strong winds due to localized thunderstorm brought by the Low Pressure Area (LPA). This has resulted to storm surge that hit the coastal areas in the said area.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) IX

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 500 families or 2,500 persons were affected in two (2) barangays in Omar, Sulu (see Table 1).