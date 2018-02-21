21 Feb 2018

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Social Disorganization in Surigao del Sur 20 February 2018, 7PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 20 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (309.19 KB)

This is the final report on the Social Disorganization in Surigao del Sur which started on 23 January 2018 and caused numerous families from Brgy. Janipaan, San Agustin and Km. 9 Semowao, Lianga to evacuate due to the military operations in the hinterlands of the said barangays.

Number of Affected Families / Persons There were 222 families or 1,213 persons affected in Surigao del Sur (see Table 1).

Status of Displaced Families/Persons All 222 families or 1,213 persons stayed with their relatives or friends (see Table 2).

Assistance Provided ₱89,009.48 worth of assistance was provided by the LGUs of San Agustin and Lianga, and the The Diocesan Pastoral Social Action Center of Tandag City (see Table 3).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.