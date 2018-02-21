DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Social Disorganization in Surigao del Sur 20 February 2018, 7PM
This is the final report on the Social Disorganization in Surigao del Sur which started on 23 January 2018 and caused numerous families from Brgy. Janipaan, San Agustin and Km. 9 Semowao, Lianga to evacuate due to the military operations in the hinterlands of the said barangays.
Number of Affected Families / Persons There were 222 families or 1,213 persons affected in Surigao del Sur (see Table 1).
Status of Displaced Families/Persons All 222 families or 1,213 persons stayed with their relatives or friends (see Table 2).
Assistance Provided ₱89,009.48 worth of assistance was provided by the LGUs of San Agustin and Lianga, and the The Diocesan Pastoral Social Action Center of Tandag City (see Table 3).