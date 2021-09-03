Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Social Disorganization in Polomolok, South Cotabato, 02 September 2021, 6PM
I. Situation Overview
This is the final report on the monitored displacement of families residing at Purok 1, 2, and 6 of Brgy. Lapu, and Purok Datu Tinimbang of Brgy. Bentung in Polomolok,
South Cotabato on 24 July 2021 due to the presence of alleged armed group.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 341 families or 1,705 persons were affected in Polomolok, South Cotabato (see Table 1).
III. Status of Displaced Population
a. Inside Evacuation Centers
A total of 112 families or 560 persons sought temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers (see Table 2). All of these families have returned home.
b. Outside Evacuation Centers
A total of 229 families or 1,145 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).
c. Total Displaced Population
A total of 341 families or 1,705 persons were displaced in Polomolok, South Cotabato (see Table 4).