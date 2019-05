SUMMARY

This is the final report on the Social Disorganization transpired on 30 April 2019 in Brgy. Kapinpilan, Midsayap, North Cotabato between two unidentified lawless armed men.

Source: DSWD-Field Office XII

1. Status of Affected Families/ Persons

A total of 315 families or 1,575 persons were affected by the social disorganization in 1 barangay in Midsayap, North Cotabato (see Table 1).