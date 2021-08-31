DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Social Disorganization in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, 30 August 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

This is the final report on the firefight that ensued between the Matabalao and Kalaing Clans on 04 July 2021 in Brgy. Tran, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat resulting to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 289 families or 1,445 persons were affected by the fire incident in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 263 families or 1,315 persons sought temporary shelter at the Tran Elementary School (see Table 2). All of these families have returned home.

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 26 families or 130 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

A total of 289 families or 1,445 personswere displaced in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 4).