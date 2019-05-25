25 May 2019

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Social Disorganization (Human Induced Incident) in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, 23 April 2019, 6AM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 23 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (814.17 KB)

SUMMARY

This is the final report on the social disorganization (human induced incident) that took place in Brgy. Naibuan, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro on 16 April 2019. This incident has resulted to a distraught in the nearby community especially to the Indigenous People.

Source: DSWD-FO MIMAROPA

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 49 families or 277 persons were affected by the social disorganization in Brgy. Naibuan, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families/ Persons

a. The 50 household heads who stayed at the Bravo Company TCP have already returned to their respective houses (see Table 2).

b. As per coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines through the SWADT Occidental Mindoro, it has been confirmed that the area of Brgy. Naibuan is already safe for the people in the community (see Table 3).

3. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱42,592.00 worth of assistance was provided by the DSWD and LGU to the affected families (see Table 4).

