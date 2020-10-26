Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Social Disorganization in Brgy. Dungguan, Datu Montawal, Maguindanao, 23 July 2020, 6PM

This is the final report on the social disorganization that transpired in Brgy. Dungguan, Datu Montawal, Maguindanao on 12 October 2019 at around 8 AM wherein a firefight started between two (2) unidentified groups of civilians in the said barangay.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 728 families or 3,640 persons were affected by the social disorganization in Brgy. Dungguan, Datu Montawal, Maguindanao (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Individuals

728 families or 3,640 persons took temporary shelter in three (3) evacuation centers (see Table 2). These families have already returned home.

