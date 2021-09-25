DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Social Disorganization in Brgy. Binicalan, San Luis, Agusan Del Sur, 24 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

This is the first and final report on the social disorganization transpired at Sitio Mintaki-I, Brgy. Binicalan, San Luis, Agusan Del Sur on 23 July 2021 which resulted to the displacement and temporary relocation of the residents to Brgy. Lydia, La Paz, Agusan Del Sur.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) Caraga

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 23 families or 120 persons were affected in Brgy. Binicalan, San Luis, Agusan Del Sur (see Table 1).