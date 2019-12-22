DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Preparedness for Response on Tropical Storm “Sarah” 11 December 2019, 6PM

This is the final report on the Preparedness for Response on Tropical Storm “Sarah” which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 19 November 2019. Tropical Depression “Sarah” became a Tropical Storm (TS) on 20 November 2019 but did not make any landfall in the country. However, TS “Sarah” brought light to moderate with occasional heavy rains as it exited PAR on 23 November 2019.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpile and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱1,953,138,881.84 with breakdown as follows (see Table 1):

a. Standby Funds

A total of ₱1,199,492,141.37 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount ₱1,161,591,871.91 is the available Quick Response Fund (QRF) in the CO.

b. Stockpiles

A total of 306,742 family food packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱118,964,395.38 and available food and non-food items (FNIs) amounting to ₱634,682,345.09.