DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Northeast Monsoon Enhanced by Tropical Depression “VICKY”, 08 January 2021, 6PM

This is the final report on the Northeast Monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression (TD) “Vicky” on 18 December 2020 as TD “VICKY” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and made its first landfall in the municipality of Banganga, Davao Oriental at around 2PM. On 19 December 2020, TD “VICKY” made another landfall in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan and remained a tropical depression while exiting the PAR on 20 December 2020.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 23,228 families or 89,451 persons were affected in 194 barangays in Region II (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 4 families or 15 persons currently taking temporary shelter at the Bahay Silangan Evacuation Center (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 1,362 families or 5,008 persons sought shelter with their relatives and/or friends in Region II (see Table 3).