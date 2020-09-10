Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Mw 6.6 Earthquake Incident in Cataingan, Masbate as of 09 September 2020, 4PM
Situation Overview
This is the final report on the 6.6 magnitude earthquake on 18 August 2020 at 8:03 AM thath jolted the municipality of Cataingan, Masbate (11.96°N, 124.03°E - 007 km S 29° E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 21 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Masbate.
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons A total of 1,524 families or 6,474 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 58 Barangays in Masbate Province (see Table 1).