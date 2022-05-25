DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Mw 5.3 Earthquake Incident in Burauen, Leyte, 25 May 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 21 March 2022 at 12:39 AM, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Burauen, Leyte (0.95°N, 124.80°E - 010 km S 77°W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 004 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities.

Date/Time: 21 March 2022, 12:39:19 AM

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V - Burauen, Albuera, Ormoc City, Kananga, La Paz, Julita, Dagami, Tabontabon and Pastrana, Leyte

Intensity IV - Dulag, Sta. Fe, Barugo, Abuyog, Palo, Tolosa, Capoocan, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, MacArthur, Palompon and Baybay City, Leyte; Tacloban City

Intensity III - Cebu City and Talisay City, Cebu; Lawaan, Eastern Samar; Leyte, Carigara and Alangalang, Leyte; Biliran, Biliran

Intensity II - Maasin City, Southern Leyte; Borongan City and Taft, Eastern Samar; Naval, Biliran and Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Intensity I - Zamboanga City

Expecting Damage: NO

Expecting Aftershocks: YES

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS Earthquake Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There were 72 families or 360 persons affected by the earthquake incident in four (4) barangays in Region VIII (see Table 1).