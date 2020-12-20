DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Ms 6.6 Earthquake Incident in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 18 December 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

This is the final report on the Earthquak Incident that occurred in Tulunan, North Cotabato on 29 October 2019 at 09:04 AM, with a magnitude of 6.6 The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of North Cotabato and Davao Region.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS Earthquake Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 72,578 families or 355,983 persons in 379 barangays in Regions XI and XII were affected by the earthquake incident (see Table 1).