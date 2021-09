I. Situation Overview

This is the final report on the landslide incident that occurred on 17 August 2021 at around 10:45 AM at Antamok River, Loacan, Itogon, Benguet.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There were 123 families or 800 persons affected by the landslide incident in Brgy. Loacana, Itogon, Benguet (see Table 1).