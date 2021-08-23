DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Landslide Incident in Brgy. Atiotes, Tobias Fornier, Antique, 22 August 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

This is the final report on the road depression and landslide incident that occurred in Brgy. Atiotes, Tobias Fornier, Antique on 18 July 2021 at around 7:00 AM due to continuous rain brought about by Southwest Monsoon and enhanced by TD Fabian.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of three (3) families or ten (10) persons were affected by the Tension Cracks due to Impending Landslide in Brgy. Atiotes, Tobias Fornier, Antique (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There is one (1) family or five (5) persons currently taking temporary shelter at the Brgy. Day Care Center (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are two (2) families or five (5) persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are three (3) families or 10 persons displaced in Tobias Fornier, Antique (see Table 4).

IV. Damaged Houses

A total of three (3) houses were totally damaged by the incident (Table 5).