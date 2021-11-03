DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Landslide Incident in Barangays Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique 02 November 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 10 September 2021 at around 3:00 PM, a landslide incident occurred in Barangays Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique due to heavy rainfall.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 53 families or 204 persons were affected in Barangays Pasu-jungao and Caridad, Hamtic, Antique (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 52 families or 200 persons taking temporary shelter at Pili Elementary School in Hamtic, Antique (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There is one (1) family or four (4) persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 53 families or 204 persons remain displaced in Hamtic, Antique (see Table 4).