DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Landslide incident in Barangay Gohang, Banaue, Ifugao as of 09 March 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

This is the final report on the landslide incident that occurred in Sitio Proper, Barangay Gohang, Banaue, Ifugao on 02 March 2021 at around 10:00PM.

Source: DSWD-FO CAR

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 40 families or 175 persons were affected by flashflood and landslide incident in one (1) Barangay in Region CAR

II. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱19,600.00 worth of assistance was provided by the DSWD to the affected families