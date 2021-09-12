DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Landslide and Flooding Incident in Davao Region, 11 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

This is the final report on the monitored landslide and flooding incidents occurred in various areas of Davao Region. On 14 February 2021, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Administration (PAGASA) issued a press statement that Mindanao had experienced cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. Subsequently, on 15 February 2021, Davao City had experienced moderate to heavy rains because of the prevailing easterlies in the region which caused increase of water levels on the river channels along the Davao Region.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 18,201 families or 90,891 persons were affected the landslide and flooding incident in 39 barangays in Davao Region (see Table 1).