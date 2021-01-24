Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on Heavy Rains due to Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) in Bicol, 20 January 2021, 6PM
Attachments
SITUATION OVERVIEW
This is the final report on the heavy rains caused by the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) on 08 January 2021.
Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 235 families or 831 persons were affected by the Heavy Rains due to Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) in Viga, Catanduanes (see Table 1).