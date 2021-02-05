DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flooding Incident in Region VI 04 February 2021, 6PM

This is the final report on the Flooding Incident in Region VI that started on 02 December 2020. The LPA brought light to moderate with at times heavy rain showers over Capiz and Northern Iloilo resulting to excessive flooding in several municipalities in the said provinces.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 8,064 families or 36,206 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 151 Barangays in Region VI

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 606 families or 2,917 persons took temporary shelter in 21 evacuation centers (see Table 2). All of these families have returned home.