DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flooding Incident in Pikit, North Cotabato as of 25 November 2021, 6PM
I. Situation Overview
On October 4, 2021, the sustained rainfall brought about by the trough of Tropical Depression Lannie resulted in a flash flood that hit the low lying barangays Dalingaoen and Takepan in Pikit, North Cotabato.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 215 families or 633 persons were affected by the fire incident in two (2) barangays in Pikit, North Cotabato (see Table 1).
III. Cost of Humanitarian Assistance Provided
A total of ₱344,309.55 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱284,309.55 from DSWD, ₱50,000.00 from LGU, and ₱10,000.00 from Other Partners (see Table 4).