DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flooding Incident in Negros Occidental, 26 November 2021, 6PM
I. Situation Overview
On 31 December 2020, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) and the tail-end of a frontal system brought heavy and prolonged rainfall over Visayas resulting to excessive flooding particularly in the province of Negros Occidental.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 17,062 families or 81,783 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 55 Barangays in Negros Occidental (see Table 1).