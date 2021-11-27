DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flooding Incident in Negros Occidental, 26 November 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 31 December 2020, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) and the tail-end of a frontal system brought heavy and prolonged rainfall over Visayas resulting to excessive flooding particularly in the province of Negros Occidental.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 17,062 families or 81,783 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 55 Barangays in Negros Occidental (see Table 1).