DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flooding Incident in Negros Occidental as of 25 February 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

This is the final report on the flooding incident in Negros Occidental due to the continuous heavy rainfall brought by the tail-end of a frontal system on 14 February 2021.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 52 families or 242 persons were affected by the flooding incident in five (5) barangays in Negros Occidental

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 31 families or 150 persons took temporary shelter in five (5) evacuation centers

III. Damaged Houses

There are eight (8) damaged houses; of which, six (6) are totally damaged and two (2) are partially damaged

