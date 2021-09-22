DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flooding Incident in Negros Occidental, 21 September 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

This is the final report on the flooding incident due to continuous heavy rainfall experienced over the province of Negros Occidental on 05 June 2021 resulting to the displacement of the families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 500 families or 1,932 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 14 barangays in Negros Occidental (see Table 1)

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 296 families or 1,234 persons sought temporary shelter in eleven (11) evacuation centers in Davao Region (see Table 2). All of these families have returned home.

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 189 families or 660 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

A total of 485 families or 1,894 persons were displaced in Negros Occidental (see Table 4).