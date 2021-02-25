DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flooding Incident in Eastern Visayas 24 February 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

This is the final report on the flooding incident that occurred in Eastern Visayas on January 10, 2021, due to the Tail-end of a frontal system.

Source: DSWD-FO VIII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 34,691 families or 151,251 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 195 barangays in Eastern Visayas (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 3,681 families or 13,886 persons took temporary shelter in 45 evacuation centers in Eastern Visayas (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 43 families or 220 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).