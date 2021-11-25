Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flooding Incident in Davao Region due to Trough of LPA as of 24 November 2021, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
Issued at 4:00 AM, 11 April 2021, the trough of the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) will affect the eastern section of Mindanao and easterlies affecting the rest of the country. Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms that caused flooding in the province of Davao del Norte.
Source: DOST-PAGASA
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 7,359 families or 36,795 persons were affected by the flooding incident in nine (9) barangays in Davao del Norte (see Table 1).