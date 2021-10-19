DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flooding Incident in Davao City, 18 October 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 24 October 2019 at around 8:45 PM, areas in Davao City experienced flooding incident due to moderate rain showers with lightning and strong winds brought by localized thunderstorms.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,728 families or 8,640 persons were affected by the flooding incident in five (5) barangays in Davao City (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 148 families or 740 persons took temporary shelter in five (5) Evacuation Centers in Davao City. All of the affected families have returned to their area of residence (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 92 families or 460 persons sought temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends. All of the affected families have returned to their area of residence (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

A total of 240 families or 1,200 persons were displaced in the flooding incident in five (5) barangays in Davao City (see Table 4).