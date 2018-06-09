DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flooding Incident in Davao City, 07 June 2018, 8AM

This is the final report on the flooding incident that occurred in Davao City on 29 May 2018 at around 5:26 AM.

1. Status of Affected Families/Persons

3,380 families or 16,695 persons were affected by the flooding incident (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families/Persons

Outside Evacuation Center

The displaced families have returned to their houses on the same day after the water subsided (see Table 2).

3. Damaged Houses

One (1) house was partially damaged in Brgy. Panacan, Davao City due to uprooted coconut tree (See Table 3).

4. Cost of Assistance

₱41,595.54 worth of assistance was provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development to the affected families (See Table 4).