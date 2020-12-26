Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flooding Incident in Cebu Province due to LPA 17 December 2020, 6PM
This is the final report on the flooding incident in Cebu Province on 02 December 2020 at 12:30 PM. The Northern Cebu experienced continuous heavy rains caused by the LPA which resulted to flooding incidents in the said area.
Source: DSWD-FO VII
SUMMARY
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 2,720 families or 10,884 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 51 Barangays in Cebu Province (see Table 1).