DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flooding Incident in Batad, Iloilo, 09 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 13 September 2022 at around 1 PM, several barangays in Batad, Iloilo experienced flooding in portions of the residential areas along the coastal area. The flood subsided at 3:20 PM. On 14 September 2022 at around 12 PM, another flooding incident occurred, which was caused by moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms. The flood eventually subsided at around 4 PM.

Source: DSWD Field Office (FO) VI

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 648 families or 2,151 persons were affected in 12 Barangays in Batad, Iloilo (see Table 1).