DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flooding Incident in Aklan, 19 March 2021, 6PM

This is the final report on the flooding incident in Aklan on 13 March 2021. Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms brought by the Low-Pressure Area affected Visayas particularly the Province of Aklan causing flooding in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 881 families or 3,302 persons were affected in 14 Barangayas in Aklan Province (see Table 1).