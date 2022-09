I. Situation Overview

On 27 July 2022, the Municipality of Lutayan in Sultan Kudarat and the Municipality of Koronadal City in South Cotabato experienced flooding due to heavy rains brought by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 687 families or 2,693 persons are affected in eight (8) barangays in Region XII (see Table 1).