DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flashflood Incidentin Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental, 23 February 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 15 November 2021, at around 4:00 PM, a continuous downpour of torrential rain brought by the southeast monsoon and intensified by a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was experienced in Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental.

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO)

XII. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 350 families or 2,100 persons were affected in Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental (see Table 1).