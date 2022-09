I. Situation Overview

On 22 July 2022 at around 3AM, a flashflood incident occurred due to the Easterlies and Localized thunderstorms affecting the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas and the rest of the country.

Source: PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FO) XII

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 298 families or 1,490 persons affected in two (2) barangays in Tantangan, South Cotabato (see Table 1).