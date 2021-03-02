Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flashflood Incident in Talakag, Bukidnon as of 01 March 2021, 6PM
Attachments
This is the final report on the flashflood incident that occurred in Brgy. Dominorog, Talakag, Bukidnon due to the Tail-end of a Frontal System.
Source: DSWD-FO X
SUMMARY
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 85 families or 383 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in Brgy. Dominorog, Talakag, Bukidnon
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center
A total of 85 families or 383 persons sought temporary shelter with their relatives and/or friends. All of these families have returned home.
III. Assistance Provided
A total of ₱63,750.00 worth of assistance was provided by LGU to the affected familie