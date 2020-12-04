DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flashflood Incident in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat 03 December 2020, 6PM

This is the final report on the flashflood incident that occurred in Barangays Poblacion, Langali, Malatunol, Badiangon, and Wasag in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat on 15 September 2020 due to heavy rains associated with strong wind brought by Low Pressure Area and South West Monsoon.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 767 families or 3,835 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in five (5) barangays in Palimbang Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 105 families or 525 persons took temporary shelter in three (3) evacuation centers in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 2). All of these families have returned home.

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 310 families or 1,550 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3)