DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flashflood Incident in Northern Mindanao as of 01 February 2021, 6PM
SUMMARY
This is the final report on the Flashflood Incident that occurred in some part of Northern Mindanao on 13 January 2021 caused by the Tail-End of Frontal System/LPA.
Source: DSWD-FO X
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 2,016 families or 7,094 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 11 barangays in Northern Mindanao
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
a. Inside Evacuation Center
A total of 137 families or 560 persons took temporary shelter in five (5) evacuation centers in Cagayan De Oro City, Lanao del Norte and Misamis Orienta
b. Outside Evacuation Center
A total of 1,879 families or 6,534 persons sought shelter with their relatives and/or friends
III. Damaged Houses
A total 28 houses were damaged; of which, 17 were totally damaged and 11 were partially damaged
IV. Assistance Provided
A total of ₱1,885,618.90 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱57,927.00 from DSWD, ₱1,094,911.90 from LGUs and ₱ 732,780.00 from NGOs