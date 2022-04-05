Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flashflood Incident in Medina, Misamis Oriental, 04 April 2022

I. Situation Overview

On 25 January 2022, a flashflood incident occurred in the Medina, Misamis Oriental due to heavy rains caused by the Low Pressure Area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) X

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 602 families or 5,357 persons are affected in nine (9) barangaysinMedina, Misamis Oriental (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of eight (8) families or 41 persons sought temporary shelter at South Poblacion Covered Court in Medina, Misamis Oriental (see Table 2).

