DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flashflood Incident in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat, 11 August 2020, 4PM
SUMMARY
This is the final report on the flashflood incident that occurred in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat on 22 July 2019 at around 1:32 PM, which resulted to displacement of families and individuals in the area.
Source: DSWD-FO XII
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 1,256 families or 6,280 persons were affected by the flashflood in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat (see Table 1).
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
A total of 160 families or 800 persons took temporary inside three (3) evacuation centers (see Table 2)
III. Damaged Houses
There are 118 damaged houses; of which, 2 are totally damaged and 116 are partially damaged by the fire (see Table 3)