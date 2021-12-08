Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flashflood Incident in Libungan, North Cotabato, 07 December 2021, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
On 11 November 2021, a heavy rainfall brought by the localized thunderstorms affecting SOCSKSARGEN Region has caused flashflood in four (4) barangays in Libungan, North Cotabato.
Source: DSWD-Field Office (FO) XII
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 1,037 families or 3,064 persons were affected in Libungan, North Cotabato (see Table 1).