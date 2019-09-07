07 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flashflood Incident in Lapuyan City, Zamboanga del Sur, 04 September 2019, 6PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (519.03 KB)

This is the final report on the flashflood incident that occurred in Brgy. Muruing, Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur on 29 July 2019 due to continuous heavy rains caused by localized thunderstorms which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO IX SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 117 families or 579 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in 7 barangays in Lapuyan City, Zamboanga del Sur (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center

117 families or 579 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends. (see Table 2).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.