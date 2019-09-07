DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flashflood Incident in Lapuyan City, Zamboanga del Sur, 04 September 2019, 6PM

This is the final report on the flashflood incident that occurred in Brgy. Muruing, Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur on 29 July 2019 due to continuous heavy rains caused by localized thunderstorms which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO IX SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 117 families or 579 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in 7 barangays in Lapuyan City, Zamboanga del Sur (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Outside Evacuation Center

117 families or 579 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends. (see Table 2).