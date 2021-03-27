DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flashflood Incident in Kauswagan and Bacolod, Lanao del Norte, 26 March 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

This is the final report on the flashflood incident that occurred in the municipalities of Kauswagan and Bacolod in Lanao del Norte on 11 March 2021 at around 7:00PM caused by the Low Pressure Area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,204 families or 5,556 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 10 barangays in Lanao del Norte (see Table 1).