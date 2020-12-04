DSWD DROMIC Terminal Report on the Flashflood Incident in Kabacan and Pikit, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao 03 December 2020, 6PM

This is the final report on the flashflood incident that occurred in North Cotabato and Maguindanao on 14 October 2020 at around 11:00AM due to heavy rains brought by the trough of Tropical Depression “Ofel”.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 30,554 families or 152,770 persons were affected by the flashflood incident in 68 barangays in North Cotabato and Maguindanao (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 750 families or 3,750 persons took temporary shelter in three (3) evacuation centers in Kabacan, North Cotabato (see Table 2). All of these families have returned home.

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of** 117 families** or 585 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).